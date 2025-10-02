Megna was placed on waivers by the Golden Knights on Thursday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Megna signed a two-year contract with Vegas in July, but he'll be left off the Golden Knights' Opening Night roster. He made just eight regular-season appearances for the Panthers last year, logging nine blocked shots, three hits and two PIM while averaging 16:06 of ice time. If he clears waivers, he'll presumably report to AHL Henderson.