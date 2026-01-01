Golden Knights' Jaycob Megna: Promoted from minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Megna was summoned from AHL Henderson on Thursday.
Megna has two goals and six points in 23 outings with Henderson this season. He might draw into Vegas' lineup Friday in St. Louis if Brayden McNabb (upper body) isn't able to play.
