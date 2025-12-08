Golden Knights' Jaycob Megna: Sent down Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Megna was assigned to AHL Henderson on Monday.
Megna has had two brief stints with the Golden Knights this year, but he hasn't yet appeared in a game for the NHL club. He should see more consistent playing time in the minors, while Dylan Coghlan was called up Monday to provide additional depth for Vegas.
