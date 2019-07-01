Megna signed a one-year, $700,000 deal with the Golden Knights on Monday.

Struggling with cap space and a thin group of defensemen, Vegas might have Megna at the NHL level next season. Last season, the 26-year-old split time between Anaheim and AHL San Diego, scoring four points in 28 games for the NHL club. Even if he's at the NHL level, Megna likely won't provide much fantasy upside in a depth role.