The Golden Knights traded for Lauzon (lower body) and Colton Sissons (lower body) from the Predators on Sunday in exchange for Nicolas Hague, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Lauzon missed the last 44 games of the season in 2024-25 due to his lower-body injury, but Vegas trading for him could signal that the 28-year-old blueliner will be ready for the 2025-26 campaign. In his 28 appearances with the Preds, Lauzon notched just one assist, 37 PIM, 127 hits, 34 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating. The 28-year-old is only two years removed from recording 388 hits, so he should provide a physical presence in a bottom-four role with Vegas when he's healthy. The Quebec native will be an unrestricted free agent after next season.