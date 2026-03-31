Lauzon produced an assist, two hits and two PIM in Monday's 4-2 win over the Canucks.

Lauzon was limited to two assists, 50 hits, 34 PIM and 18 blocked shots over 16 outings in March. He's still a regular in the lineup in a third-pairing role, but offense isn't a big part of his game. For the season, Lauzon is at 11 helpers, 62 shots on net, 89 PIM, 225 hits and 93 blocked shots over 61 contests.