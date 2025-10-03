Golden Knights' Jeremy Lauzon: Cleared to play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lauzon (undisclosed) will suit up in the Knights' preseason finale against San Jose on Friday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Lauzon was limited to just 28 regular-season games for the Predators last year in which he notched one assist, 25 shots and 127 hits while averaging 17:58 of ice time. While Lauzon won't offer much offensive upside, he should deliver enough hits and blocks in banger leagues to give him some value.
