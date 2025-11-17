Lauzon was sidelined against Minnesota on Sunday with an undisclosed injury, Golden Knights' broadcaster Dan D'Uva reports.

Lauzon was limited to just 8:02 of ice time in the previous matchup with the Blues on Saturday and was unable to play the second half of the back-to-back. With Lauzon on the shelf, the Golden Knights deployed Ben Hutton in a third-pairing role versus the Wild and will likely continue to do so until Lauzon is given the all-clear.