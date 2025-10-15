Lauzon posted an assist and seven hits in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

With the helper, Lauzon has already matched his point total from 28 games last year, doing so in just four appearances to start 2025-26. The heavy-hitting defenseman has added 19 hits, two PIM and four blocked shots. He's on the third pairing and averaging 16:16 of ice time, so don't expect a major breakout on offense.