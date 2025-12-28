Lauzon notched an assist and two hits in Saturday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Avalanche.

Lauzon picked up his first point in five games since returning from an undisclosed injury that cost him a month of action. The 28-year-old has gotten to play consistently in the absence of Shea Theodore (upper body). Lauzon is at five assists, 18 shots on net, 72 hits, 35 blocked shots, 37 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 22 appearances this season. While his physicality has some value, his propensity for bad penalties could see him slip into a part-time role once Vegas is at full health on the blue line.