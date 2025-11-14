Lauzon logged an assist, two shots on goal, three hits, two blocked shots and four PIM in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Lauzon has two helpers over his last five games. The physical defenseman is no stranger to throwing the body around, but he's been a bit reckless with his penalties. He hasn't lost playing time yet, but if he continues to have a vacation home in the penalty box, head coach Bruce Cassidy might give Ben Hutton a game or two in the lineup instead. Lauzon is at four assists, 14 shots on net, 56 hits, 26 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 16 outings in 2025-26.