Golden Knights' Jeremy Lauzon: Gets long-term deal with Vegas

Lauzon signed a six-year, $24 million contract with the Golden Knights on Tuesday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Lauzon getting six years is a little surprising, but he's clearly important to Vegas' plans. The 29-year-old defenseman will slot into a third-pairing role, though he could play a little more if injuries pile up. Lauzon is an excellent option in banger leagues due to his high-end physicality, but his relative lack of offense makes him risky in standard fantasy formats -- he's never had more than 14 points in a regular season.