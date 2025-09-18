Lauzon (lower body) is healthy for the start of training camp, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Thursday.

Lauzon missed the second half of the 2024-25 campaign due to a lower-body injury, but he recovered during the offseason and should be ready to contribute for his new team in 2025-26. He was traded to the Golden Knights from the Predators during the offseason and will likely handle a bottom-four role in Vegas. The 28-year-old recorded an assist, 127 hits, 37 PIM and 34 blocked shots over 28 regular-season appearances last year.