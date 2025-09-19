Lauzon (undisclosed) tweaked something and exited Friday's practice as a precaution, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Lauzon cleared for camp Thursday, but he's already dealing with something new a couple of days in. The 28-year-old defenseman's ultra-physical playing style invites a significant amount of injury risk, but for now, there's no long-term concern. Look for Lauzon to occupy a third-pairing role in the regular season. His status should be updated prior to Sunday's preseason opener versus the Sharks.