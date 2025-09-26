Lauzon (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup versus San Jose on Friday, though he has begun skating, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Lauzon played in just 28 regular-season games last year due to a long-term lower-body issue. Even when healthy, the 28-year-old offered minimal offensive upside with zero goals, one assist and 25 shots. While Lauzon can offer decent cover in the hits category, his offensive limitations make him a low-end fantasy target, at best.