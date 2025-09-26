default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Lauzon (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup versus San Jose on Friday, though he has begun skating, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Lauzon played in just 28 regular-season games last year due to a long-term lower-body issue. Even when healthy, the 28-year-old offered minimal offensive upside with zero goals, one assist and 25 shots. While Lauzon can offer decent cover in the hits category, his offensive limitations make him a low-end fantasy target, at best.

More News