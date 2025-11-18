Golden Knights' Jeremy Lauzon: Remains sidelined
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lauzon (undisclosed) won't be an option for Tuesday's home matchup against the Rangers, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Head coach Bruce Cassidy stated that he's not sure how long Lauzon will be out for aside from Tuesday's game. Lauzon missed his first game of the season Sunday in Minnesota due to his injury. Ben Hutton will continue to skate in a third-pairing role until Lauzon is ready to return to game action.
