Lauzon (undisclosed) will be available for Wednesday's game against the Devils.

Lauzon spent the past month on injured reserve due to an unspecified injury, but he returned to practice Tuesday and has been cleared to return to game action a day later. Lauzon made 17 appearances prior to his absence and recorded four assists, 57 hits, 28 PIM and 26 blocked shots while averaging 15:54 of ice time. His return to the ice is timely, as Shea Theodore (upper body) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup.