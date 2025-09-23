Lauzon (undisclosed) won't play in Tuesday's preseason matchup against the Kings, per Hannah Kirkell of Vegas Hockey Now.

Lauzon will get some additional time to rest after leaving Friday's practice as a precaution. He had one assist, 25 shots on goal, 34 blocked shots and 127 hits in 28 regular-season appearances with Nashville last campaign. The Predators dealt the 28-year-old defender to the Golden Knights in the offseason.