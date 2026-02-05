Lauzon recorded an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots, five hits and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Lauzon snapped an eight-game slump with the helper. The 28-year-old defenseman continues to fill in on the Golden Knights' top pairing alongside Shea Theodore. Lauzon will likely keep that role until Brayden McNabb (upper body) returns after the Olympic break. Lauzon is at nine helpers, 42 shots on net, 157 hits, 68 blocked shots, 50 PIM and a plus-3 rating across 42 appearances this season, so his fantasy upside is limited in most formats.