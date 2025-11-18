Lauzon (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, per Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Vegas recalled forward Tanner Laczynski from AHL Henderson in a corresponding move. Lauzon won't be eligible to play until at least Nov. 24 against Utah, but it's unclear when he will be available to return. He has contributed four assists, 15 shots on goal, 26 blocked shots and 57 hits through 17 appearances this season.