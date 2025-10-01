Golden Knights' Jeremy Lauzon: Won't face Colorado
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lauzon (undisclosed) is expected to miss Wednesday's preseason game against Colorado, per Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Lauzon's final opportunity to get into an exhibition game will come Friday versus San Jose. If he's available for Vegas' season opener versus LA on Oct. 8, then Lauzon might serve on the third pairing. If he's not an option, then Ben Hutton might fill the void.
