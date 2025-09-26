Golden Knights' Jeremy Lauzon: Won't play Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lauzon (undisclosed) isn't in the lineup for Thursday's preseason game against Utah.
Lauzon's next opportunity to play in the preseason will come Friday versus San Jose. He had an assist, 37 PIM, 127 hits and 34 blocks across 28 appearances with Nashville in 2024-25.
