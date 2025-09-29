Lauzon (undisclosed) will not be available for Tuesday's preseason game against Colorado, according to Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

It's unclear if Lauzon will suit up in the remainder of the preseason, but head coach Bruce Cassidy said Monday that the 28-year-old defenseman is progressing. If Lauzon isn't ready for the start of the regular season, Ben Hutton might fill a third-pairing role until the former is at full strength.