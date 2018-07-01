Golden Knights' Jimmy Oligny: Signs with Vegas

Oligny signed a deal with the Golden Knights on Sunday.

Details of the deal are currently unknown. The 25-year-old OIigny has spent the last four years with the Milwaukee Admirals of the AHL, but has never been much of a points producer. He's never had more than 14 points in a season. Oligny does rack up penalty minutes, though, so his role could be more of a physical one than anything else.

Our Latest Stories