The Golden Knights recalled Schuldt from AHL Chicago on Wednesday.

Schuldt made his NHL debut in the regular-season finale last year, but he has yet to play at the top level since. The timing of his call-up is interesting, as the Golden Knights now have nine healthy forwards heading into Thursday's game versus the Lightning. If Schuldt is in the lineup, he'll likely work on the third defensive pairing.

