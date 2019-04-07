Golden Knights' Jimmy Schuldt: Earns first NHL point

Schuldt registered an assist and skated 21:03 in his Golden Knights debut, a 5-2 loss to the Kings on Saturday.

The St. Cloud State University product got the chance to make his NHL debut in the final game of the season and didn't disappoint. His opportunity to play came with Nate Schmidt and Shea Theodore both resting. Schuldt is more likely to make an impact in future seasons, but is ineligible to play in the postseason this year.