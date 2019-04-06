Golden Knights' Jimmy Schuldt: Gearing up for NHL debut
Schuldt will make his NHL debut against the Kings on Saturday.
The 23-year-old prospect is a two-time Hobey Baker Award finalist, with Schuldt turning heads for his remarkable play captaining St. Cloud State University the past two seasons -- he actually spent four years at that level. The mobile blueliner amassed 10 goals and 25 assists to complement a plus-24 rating in the 2018-19 campaign. He could be a sneaky good play in daily leagues if available for the taking.
