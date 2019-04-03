Golden Knights' Jimmy Schuldt: Inks entry-level deal with Vegas

Schuldt put pen to paper on a one-year, entry-level contract with the Golden Knights on Wednesday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Schuldt won't be eligible to play in the postseason, but he and the Golden Knights should agree to terms on a longer deal at some point this offseason when he will be a restricted free agent. The 23-year-old blueliner tallied 35 points -- 10 goals and 25 assists -- over 39 games with St. Cloud State in college this season and could be on the fast track to a spot with the NHL squad next season if he shows well during training camp.