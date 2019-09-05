Schuldt agreed to terms on a one-year, $850,000 contract with Vegas on Thursday.

It's a one-way deal for Schuldt, which all but guarantees he will earn a sport on the 23-man roster for Opening Night against the Sharks on Oct. 2. In his NHL debut last year, the blueliner notched one assist, one shot and one block in 21:03 of ice time. If the 24-year-old can carry his scoring touch over from his collegiate days, it won't be long until he takes over a spot on the power play. Whether Schuldt can live up to the hype remains to be seen, but he might be worth a late-round selection in season-long leagues just in case.