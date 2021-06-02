Schuldt was added to Vegas' taxi squad Wednesday.
Schuldt will join the Golden Knights for practice, but he almost certainly won't crack the big club's lineup during its playoff run. The 26-year-old blueliner has picked up 14 points through 38 AHL appearances this year.
