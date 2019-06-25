Golden Knights' Jimmy Schuldt: Rights remain with Vegas
Schuldt received a qualifying offer from the Golden Knights on Tuesday, David Schoen of RJ Sports reports.
Schuldt has appeared in just one NHL game, but he registered an assist in that Apr. 6 contest. The 24-year-old blueliner will attempt to carve out a role with the big club in camp next season.
