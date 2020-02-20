Golden Knights' Jimmy Schuldt: Sent to AHL affiliate
Vegas reassigned Schuldt to AHL Chicago on Thursday.
Schuldt was called up on Wednesday in order to maximize the salary-cap relief the Golden Knights would receive by placing Alex Tuch (lower body) on long-term injured reserve, so this move was expected. The 24-year-old blueliner will return to a prominent role with Chicago, where he's tallied 21 points in 51 games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.