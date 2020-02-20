Play

Vegas reassigned Schuldt to AHL Chicago on Thursday.

Schuldt was called up on Wednesday in order to maximize the salary-cap relief the Golden Knights would receive by placing Alex Tuch (lower body) on long-term injured reserve, so this move was expected. The 24-year-old blueliner will return to a prominent role with Chicago, where he's tallied 21 points in 51 games this season.

