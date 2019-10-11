Golden Knights' Jimmy Schuldt: Shuffles back to minors
Schuldt was reassigned to AHL Chicago on Friday.
Schuldt essentially trades places with Jake Bischoff less than 24 hours after the Golden Knights were dominated by the Coyotes 4-1 on the road. Of course, the former has only appeared in one NHL game to date, and that was back in 2018. Schuldt, an undrafted defenseman out of St. Cloud State, figures to get another look when the big club finds itself needing more healthy bodies on the blue line.
