Patera is on the NHL roster and practicing with the team Monday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Patera has secured just one win in his six NHL games this season, with the lone victory coming Dec. 10 against San Jose. Unless Adin Hill (undisclosed) is sidelined long-term, Patera is unlikely to actually get into an NHL game, instead serving as the No. 2 option behind Logan Thompson.