Patera was summoned from AHL Henderson on Monday.

Patera's return to the big club doesn't bode well for Adin Hill (undisclosed), who was injured in his return to the lineup Sunday against Ottawa. Patera made 34 saves in a 5-4 shootout win over the Sharks on Dec. 10 during his NHL season debut. If Hill isn't able to suit up for Tuesday's matchup against Carolina, Patera will probably serve as Logan Thompson's backup.