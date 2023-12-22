Patera made 31 saves in a 5-4 loss to the Lightning on Thursday.

Patera battled all night and can't be faulted, even on the winning goal. He made a save on Brayden Point and deftly directed the rebound to the deep left wing side of his net. But Nick Paul was standing right there and instantly knifed a snipe from almost the goal line. Patera will dress and play as long as Logan Thompson (upper body) and Adin Hill (undisclosed) remain sidelined. The team around him is strong, so Patera could end up being a solid short-term play.