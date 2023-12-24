Patera turned aside 38 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Panthers.
The young goalie stood on his head early, facing 20 shots in the first period alone and stopping them all, but Patera couldn't do much when Florida scored twice on power plays less than two minutes apart in the third period. It's still not clear when Logan Thompson (upper body) might be able to return, and Adin Hill (undisclosed) also lacks a timeline to come off IR, so Patera could still be Vegas' No. 1 netminder on the other side of the Christmas break.
