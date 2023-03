Patera turned aside 35 shots in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

The rookie netminder was busy but not exactly challenged, and Vegas scored four goals in a little over six minutes during the second period to put the game out of reach. Patera has won his first two NHL starts, stopping 65 of 70 shots, but it's not clear how long he might stick around as Jonathan Quick's backup -- Adin Hill (lower body) has an uncertain return date, while Logan Thompson (lower body) has just begun skating again.