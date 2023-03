Patera stopped 30 of 33 shots in Sunday's 5-3 victory over St. Louis.

Patera was solid in his first NHL appearance, allowing three goals on 33 shots in a winning effort. The 24-year-old netminder got the start with Adin Hill (lower body) sidelined and Jonathan Quick having started Saturday. Patera put up decent numbers this season with AHL Henderson, going 12-13-1 with a .916 save percentage. Depending on the severity of Hill's injury, Patera could see more opportunities in net with Vegas.