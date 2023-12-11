Patera stopped 35 of 39 shots in Sunday's 5-4 shootout win over the Sharks.

Patera allowed a goal in the opening minute, and then blew a two-goal lead late in the third period. The 24-year-old still emerged with the win, stopping two shootout attempts to secure his first NHL victory of the season and the third of his career in as many starts. Patera will continue to hold down the backup role while Adin Hill (lower body) is out of action, but he may not play next week, as the Golden Knights don't have a back-to-back scheduled.