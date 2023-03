Patera will get the starting nod at home against Columbus on Sunday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Patera allowed three goals on 33 shots while earning a win over the Blues in his NHL debut March 12. The 24-year-old will be making his first career start in Vegas on Sunday. He has a good chance for a second win as he's facing a Blue Jackets squad that averages just 2.63 goals per game.