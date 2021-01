The Golden Knights placed Patera on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury Wednesday, TSN reports.

It isn't clear when Patera sustained an injury, but he'll likely head to the minors whenever he's deemed fit to play. The 2017 sixth-round pick spent the 2019-20 campaign with the Brandon Wheat Kings of the WHL, posting a 2.55 GAA and .921 save percentage in 41 appearances.