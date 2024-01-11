Patera stopped 32 of 35 shots in Wednesday's 3-0 loss to the Avalanche.
Patera wasn't expected to start this game, but Adin Hill (undisclosed) was not able to make his return from injured reserve. For playing on short notice, it was a solid effort from Patera in his best NHL start of the year, but he still took his third straight loss. The 24-year-old is 1-3-0 with 16 goals allowed over five appearances. Once Hill and Logan Thompson (illness) are both able to play, Patera will likely head back to AHL Henderson.
