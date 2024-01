Patera (undisclosed) will not dress for Thursday's game versus the Bruins, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Sun reports.

Patera played all of Wednesday's 3-0 loss to the Avalanche, but apparently sustained an injury between the end of that contest and the start of Thursday's game. Isaiah Saville is up with the Golden Knights to back up Logan Thompson, who will return from an illness Thursday. Adin Hill (undisclosed) remains on injured reserve.