Patera turned aside all 10 shots he faced after replacing Logan Thompson early in the third period of Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Making just his second NHL appearance of the season, Patera was sharp and gave Vegas a chance to at least make the final score respectable. With Adin Hill (undisclosed) potentially still unavailable, Patera could be in line to get the start and give Thompson a breather Thursday in Tampa Bay.