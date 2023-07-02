Patera signed a one-year, two-way contract with Vegas on Sunday, per CapFriendly
Patera posted a 14-15-1 record with a 2.86 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 31 appearances with AHL Henderson last season. He also posted a 2.50 GAA and a .929 save percentage en route to a mark of 2-0-0 with the Golden Knights in 2022-23. The 24-year-old netminder is likely to spend most of next season in the minors.
