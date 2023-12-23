Patera is expected to start on the road against Florida on Saturday, per Doug Plagens of the Panthers Radio Network.

Patera has a 1-1-0 record, 3.88 GAA and .893 save percentage in three contests this season. While those results are poor, the Golden Knights are missing goaltenders Logan Thompson (upper body) and Adin Hill (undisclosed), so they're low on options. At least the Panthers are a favorable matchup -- they're tied for 24th offensively this year with 2.88 goals per game.