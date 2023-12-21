Patera is set to start on the road against Tampa Bay on Thursday.

Patera is getting this opportunity because Logan Thompson (upper body) and Adin Hill (undisclosed) are both unavailable. Isaiah Saville was summoned from AHL Henderson on Wednesday and is slated to serve as the backup goaltender. Patera is 1-0-0 with a 3.00 GAA and a .917 save percentage in two contests with Vegas this season. The 24-year-old netminder also has a 3.17 GAA and a .900 save percentage in 14 outings with Henderson. The Lightning rank ninth offensively this year with 3.36 goals per game, so they'll be a tough assignment.