Patera will guard the road goal Tuesday versus the Predators.

Patera will get the second half of Vegas' back-to-back after Logan Thompson played in Monday's 2-1 overtime win over St. Louis. The 25-year-old Patera has a 1-3-0 record with a 3.75 GAA and a .901 save percentage in five NHL outings this season. Nashville is tied for 12th in the league with 3.23 goals per contest this campaign.