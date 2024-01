Contrary to a previous report, Patera will start Wednesday versus the Avalanche, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Sun reports.

Adin Hill (undisclosed) was initially expected to start, but was not cleared to play prior to warmups. Patera will make his fifth appearance of the season, having gone 1-2-0 with 13 goals allowed on 126 shots so far. He'll have a tough road matchup ahead against the Avalanche's high-end talent.